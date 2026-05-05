Nikhil Goyal’s Kreativemedia.io Secures Investment from SEO Pioneer Jitendra Vaswani

“Kreativemedia.io is doing something the industry has been waiting for, turning AI from a novelty into a serious, repeatable production system for advertisers,” said Jitendra Vaswani, Investor and Founder of BloggersIdeas, Digiexe.ai, and Affiliate Booster. “I have spent my career working with brands that live and die by creative output and conversion performance. What Nikhil and the team have built is genuinely category-defining. AI is no longer the future of advertising; it is the present, and Kreativemedia.io is the operating system for brands that want to win in this new era. My focus as an investor is to help the team scale globally with the right SEO, PR, and brand positioning so Kreativemedia.io becomes a household name in AI advertising.”