Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: The 13th edition of VINYL INDIA 2026 — the World’s largest PVC business Summit and Exhibition, concluded successfully on April 9–10 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, bringing together the key stakeholders across the Global PVC value chain.

With participation from over 1,150 delegates representing 515+ organizations across 21 countries, the Summit reaffirmed India’s growing stature as the Global hub for PVC demand and industry collaboration, and Vinyl India being PVC’s Largest Summit in the World.

Highlight of Vinyl India 2026

Vinyl India was held at the peak of the West Asia crisis, significantly impacting India’s and the Global energy landscape, trade routes, and diaspora.

The implications of rising oil prices, increasing shipping costs, and associated risks to manufacturing and economic stability were addressed by global experts, who provided forward-looking insights for the coming months, enabling delegates to make informed decisions.

India Emerges as a Global Growth Engine

India continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing PVC markets globally, driven by strong demand from infrastructure development, irrigation, water management, housing, sanitation, and industrial expansion.

Current market size: ~4.7 MMTA

Growth rate: 6–8% annually, outpacing GDP

Market value: ₹35,000 crores, projected to reach ₹50,000 crores by 2030

However, domestic production capacity remains constrained at ~1.5 MMT, highlighting a significant demand–supply gap. Encouragingly, new capacity investments signal growing long-term confidence in India’s PVC growth story.

Speakers highlighted upcoming capacities and then the projected trade flows

Navigating Current Uncertainty with Collective Insight

Building on these Global challenges, the industry continues to face multiple headwinds — including raw material volatility, unprecedented price rise, supply chain disruptions, logistics constraints, and margin pressures.

Against this backdrop, VINYL INDIA 2026 served as a critical platform for:

Sharing credible market intelligence

Interpreting global developments

Identifying actionable strategies

The strong participation reflected a clear shift among industry leaders toward collaboration over fragmentation and informed decision-making over speculation.

Key Insights from Industry Leaders

The Summit featured powerful keynote and plenary sessions addressing market outlook, geopolitical impacts, and technological transformation: