Balwaan Krishi Raises ₹100 Cr In Series B To Expand Farm Mechanisation

Balwaan Krishi has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B funding round.
The company will use the funds to expand manufacturing and its dealer network.
It also plans to develop new farm equipment with IoT and predictive maintenance features.
Balwaan Krishi has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B funding round led by First Bridge India Growth Fund Private Equity, as the agricultural machinery company looks to expand manufacturing, distribution and its product portfolio.
The round also saw participation from other institutional investors and was advised by investment banking firm Right Pillar Advisors, the company said in a statement on September 28.
The Jaipur-based company said the fresh capital will be used to expand domestic manufacturing, strengthen its dealer and service network in Southern India, and develop new farm equipment with technology such as predictive maintenance and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.
Manufacturing, South India Expansion
A significant part of the funding will go towards increasing manufacturing capacity in India. According to Balwaan, this will give it greater control over product quality and supply chains while reducing its dependence on imported machinery and components.
The company also plans to expand its dealer and after-sales service network in Southern India. Balwaan currently has more than 800 dealers across Northern India and follows a hybrid business-to-business and business-to-consumer distribution model, along with an e-commerce presence.
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Its product portfolio includes power weeders, battery sprayers and other farm mechanisation equipment. The company said more than four lakh farmers currently use its machinery.
Focus On Small Farmers
Balwaan said its products are aimed at small and marginal farmers, who make up around 86% of India’s farming community and cultivate less than two hectares, according to the company.
Its equipment is priced between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh, with the company positioning affordability as a key part of its business model. It plans to use the new funding to develop the next generation of machinery suited to Indian farming conditions.
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Balwaan co-founder and CEO Rohit Bajaj said rising labour costs and the need to improve farm productivity are increasing demand for affordable mechanisation, while access to such equipment remains limited for smaller farmers.
First Bridge Investment Managers managing partner Vishal Gupta said Balwaan operates in a large market where farm mechanisation adoption is rising, adding that its affordable products and distribution network could support its expansion.