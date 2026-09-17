1,50,000 Farmers Behind One App: The Supply Chain Powering India's Largest Organic Grocery Platform

Every large grocery app eventually faces the same unglamorous question: where does all of this actually come from? For conventional grocery delivery, the answer is usually a mix of wholesale markets, distributors and packaged-goods manufacturers, and few customers ask further. For an app claiming to be India’s largest organic grocery platform, the question matters considerably more — because ‘organic,’ unlike most grocery attributes, is a claim about how something was grown, not just what it is.
COWBERRY’s answer starts with scale on the supply side that is easy to state and harder to build: more than 1,50,000 certified organic farmers across more than nine states in India, feeding the 150-plus SKUs listed on the company’s app and available through COWBERRY’s product range. That number did not appear quickly. The company’s three founders — Haresh Parvadiya, Darshan Parvadiya and Kaushik Sonani — began in April 2023 by travelling through villages in Gujarat and other states, listening to farmers describe the real barriers to going organic: certification costs, paperwork, a lack of technical guidance, and income gaps during the multi-year conversion period that conventional supply chains rarely account for.
Building the farmer network first, rather than launching an app and scrambling to source product for it afterward, shaped how COWBERRY approached supply chain design more broadly. The company provides fair and transparent pricing, organic conversion support, agronomy guidance and assured offtake to its partner farmers — commitments that only make sense as a foundation to build an app’s supply on, not as an afterthought layered onto an already-running platform.
From there, produce moves through a process built for accountability rather than convenience. Rather than aggregating harvests from multiple farms into an undifferentiated pool and labelling the result ‘organic’ after the fact, batches are tracked with enough specificity that each one can be tied back to its testing result. Every batch is screened for 252+ banned chemical residues at internationally accredited laboratories before it is cleared to be listed on the app, with the full standard documented at COWBERRY’s certifications page. Only once a batch clears that testing does it become a product a customer can add to a cart.
Advertisement
This sequencing — farmer network, then testing, then app listing — is precisely why the company frames its app claim in terms of an underlying supply chain rather than simply a large product catalogue. A grocery app can list 150 SKUs by sourcing broadly and inconsistently from whichever supplier is cheapest that week. Sustaining 150-plus SKUs against a single testing standard, fed by a farmer network large enough to guarantee consistent supply across more than nine states, is a considerably harder operational commitment — and one that is difficult to fake at scale for very long.
How produce from 1,50,000+ farmers reaches a single app listing, batch by batch.
Advertisement
The company also holds triple certification — NPOP, NOP (USDA Organic) and EU Organic — across this farmer network, which matters for supply chain credibility in a specific way: it means the same underlying farms and practices meet audit standards recognised by three different regulatory regimes, rather than a single domestic certification that international buyers or increasingly discerning Indian consumers might scrutinise more closely.
None of this makes the supply chain simple to run. Coordinating harvest timing, storage and transport across 1,50,000-plus farmers spread over nine states, while maintaining a consistent testing protocol across dozens of very different food categories, is a materially more complex operation than most grocery delivery businesses have to manage, precisely because the product itself carries a verification claim that has to hold up batch by batch, at scale, indefinitely.
For customers browsing an app interface, this entire chain is invisible by design — that is what makes the shopping experience convenient. But it is also the reason the app’s core claim is more than a marketing line: a scan of the QR code on any pack traces back through testing, to a specific batch, to a farmer network built over years rather than assembled overnight.
It is worth pausing on what this means for the farmers themselves, not just for the app’s credibility. Being part of a supply chain feeding a large, nationally visible platform gives a farmer a considerably more stable and better-documented route to market than selling into fragmented local channels, provided — as COWBERRY’s model requires — that the farmer is paid fairly and supported through the certification and testing process rather than simply asked to comply with it. In that sense, the app’s scale is not just a consumer-facing achievement; it is also a measure of how many farming households have found a dependable buyer through a single, connected system. The full network and the products it supports can be explored at www.cowberry.com.
If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.