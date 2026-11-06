GYFTR Board To Meet On November 13 To Consider Q2 And Half-Year Results

New Delhi [India], November 5: GYFTR Limited (formerly LKP Finance Limited) has informed BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 507912) and the National Stock Exchange of India (Symbol: GYFTR) that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, November 13, 2026.
According to the regulatory filing dated November 4, 2026, the board will, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The intimation was made under Regulations 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The filing also states that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities, for all designated persons and their immediate relatives, was closed from October 1, 2026. It will remain closed until November 15, 2026 (both days inclusive). This follows the company's earlier letter dated September 26, 2026.
According to the release, GYFTR buys gift vouchers from brands at a discount and sells them to shoppers, companies and banks, retaining part of the discount. Vouchers are delivered by SMS, email or WhatsApp. The release states that the platform has 55 lakh+ users, 750+ companies, 14 banks, including HDFC, SBI Card, Axis and PNB, and 400+ brands.
The release states that FY26 was the first full year of the voucher business. It reports FY26 revenue of ₹396 crore and profit after tax of ₹21.8 crore. For the April–June 2026 quarter, it reports revenue of ₹155 crore (standalone) and consolidated profit of ₹5.3 crore.
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The release also states that the company entered a three-year agreement with Punjab National Bank in August 2026. It adds that Vouchagram founders Arvind Prabhakar and Puja Punj joined the board in August 2026.
Verification notes
The release's quarterly standalone revenue figures for Q1–Q4 FY26 (₹11 crore, ₹8 crore, ₹90 crore and ₹300 crore) add up to ₹409 crore, against the stated FY26 revenue of ₹396 crore.
Q1 FY27 revenue is labelled standalone, while the profit figure is consolidated.
Only the board meeting, results scope and trading window details are from the regulatory filing. All other figures and events are attributed to the release and are not confirmed by the filing.
"past performance does not guarantee future returns".
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