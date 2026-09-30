Wingsure Launches Coffee Intelligence To Turn Verified Farm Evidence Into Decision-Grade Insights

“What excites us about coffee is the opportunity to bring years of foundational deep-tech work to one of the world’s most important agricultural ecosystems – and to do it in a way that creates value on both sides of the farm gate,” said Avi Basu, Founder and CEO of Wingsure. “We have been fortunate to learn alongside some of the most respected organizations and people in coffee. One lesson has become very clear: a farm cannot be understood through a periodic form, a declaration or a satellite image alone. It is a living system.”