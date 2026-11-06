Chandan Sanwal Marks 10 Years Of The Chandigarh Bytes, Crossing 1 Billion Views

Chandigarh [India], November 6: Chandan Sanwal, founder of The Chandigarh Bytes (TCB), has marked ten years of the community brand he launched on 30 October 2016. What began as a Facebook page has grown into one of the Tricity’s most-followed hyperlocal media brands, with an estimated 1.5 billion views over the decade and a combined following of over 2.5 lakh across The Chandigarh Bytes network and Sanwal’s personal channels.