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Tiger Logistics Q2 Revenue Grows 33%, Profit Rises 169%

The company’s latest financial results highlight expanding revenue and sequential improvement in profitability, positioning its quarterly performance as a key indicator of growth in the logistics sector.

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Tiger Logistics Q2 Revenue Grows 33%, Profit Rises 169%

New Delhi [India], October 19: Tiger Logistics (India) Limited has reported strong sequential growth in its financial performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, with revenue from operations rising 33.43% year-on-year to ₹225.14 crore, compared with ₹168.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The logistics company’s revenue also registered a 47.5% quarter-on-quarter increase from ₹152.63 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting significant expansion in its quarterly business turnover.

Tiger Logistics reported a net profit of ₹5.85 crore for Q2 FY27, representing an approximately 169.6% sequential increase from ₹2.17 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Operating profit stood at ₹6.88 crore, marking a substantial 147.5% quarter-on-quarter improvement from ₹2.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

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For the first half of FY27, the company recorded sales of approximately ₹377.66 crore, compared with ₹271.25 crore in the corresponding period last year, representing growth of nearly 39%.

The company’s latest financial results highlight expanding revenue and sequential improvement in profitability, positioning its quarterly performance as a key indicator of growth in the logistics sector.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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