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Apollo Micro Systems Receives ToT For Precision-Guidance SALHS Technology

Apollo Micro Systems’ SALHS technology features a semi-active laser seeker, precision optical detector and real-time in-flight course correction, with integration across missile and munition platforms subject to qualification.

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Apollo Micro Systems Receives ToT For Precision-Guidance SALHS Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO; BSE: 540879) has been awarded the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Semi-Active Laser Homing System (SALHS), according to a company disclosure dated September 16, 2026.

The SALHS is a precision-guidance technology designed to provide in-flight guidance to munitions towards a laser-designated target. The system works with a laser designator that illuminates the target, while the homing system detects reflected and scattered laser radiation to guide the munition.

According to Apollo Micro Systems, the technology incorporates a semi-active laser seeker and precision optical detector, along with real-time in-flight course correction capabilities. The system is designed for integration across multiple missile and munition platforms, subject to platform-specific integration and qualification.

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The company also highlighted developments related to the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), known as Vighana. Apollo Micro Systems said it is an approved production agency for the programme under DRDO’s Development-cum-Production Partner framework. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approval was accorded on July 3, 2026, and the programme is entering the production phase, according to the release.

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Apollo Micro Systems said the SALHS ToT adds a precision-guidance capability to its defence technology portfolio. The company designs and manufactures electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems for defence applications.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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