21BY72 Season 5 Opens Doors To Funding, Networking, And Growth Opportunities For Founders

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12: After four successful and impactful editions, 21BY72 – Bharat’s Leading Startup Summit is set to return with its landmark Season 5 on 13th & 14th June 2026 at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat.
Presented by Arham Share, co-sponsored by Sangini Group, and hosted by Arigato Capital, 21BY72 has evolved into one of Bharat’s fastest-growing platforms for entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, business collaboration, and ecosystem development.
What started as a vision to build stronger connections between founders and investors has today grown into a thriving ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, corporates, venture capital funds, angel investors, family offices, policymakers, wealth managers, investment bankers, creators, professionals, students, and industry leaders from across India and beyond.
Over the years, the summit has played a meaningful role in fostering entrepreneurship, enabling collaborations, facilitating investment conversations, supporting innovation, and positioning Surat as an emerging destination for startups and venture capital activity.
Open to the Entire Business & Innovation Ecosystem
21BY72 Season 5 is designed as a platform for every stakeholder in the entrepreneurial journey.
The summit welcomes participation from:
Startup Founders
Aspiring Entrepreneurs
MSMEs
Business Owners
Corporate Leaders
Venture Capital Funds
Angel Investors
Family Offices
Private Equity Firms
Wealth Managers
Investment Bankers
Incubators
Accelerators
Startup Enablers
Creators & Influencers
Professionals
Researchers
Students
Policymakers
Innovation Enthusiasts
Whether an attendee is looking to raise capital, discover investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, gain industry insights, explore innovation, showcase products and services, expand their network, or simply learn from accomplished leaders, 21BY72 offers a unique platform designed to create meaningful opportunities for all.
The summit remains completely open to anyone who wishes to learn, connect, collaborate, invest, build, or contribute to Bharat’s entrepreneurial future.
Impact Created Across Four Seasons
10,000+ Attendees
1,000+ Investors & Ecosystem Leaders
100+ Venture Capital Funds
250+ Startup & Business Showcases
100+ Speakers
55+ Panel Discussions
60+ Live Startup Pitches
Beyond these numbers, the summit has enabled thousands of founder-investor interactions, strategic partnerships, business collaborations, mentorship opportunities, ecosystem connections, and long-term relationships that continue to create value across industries.
Season 5 Highlights
100+ Companies Showcasing Across Promising Sectors
70+ Speakers & Industry Leaders
Participation from Venture Capital Funds, Angel Investors & Family Offices
Startup Pitching Opportunities
Fundraising & Investor Connect Sessions
Strategic Partnership Opportunities
Founder-Investor Networking
Industry-Specific Panel Discussions
Fireside Chats
Business Collaboration Opportunities
Ecosystem Networking Sessions
Knowledge Sharing & Learning Experiences
Distinguished Speakers
Pratik Gandhi
Ashneer Grover
Angad Bedi
Zaheer Iqbal
Parul Gulati
Manan Vohra
Arjun Vaidya
Sarthak Ahuja
Along with several founders, investors, policymakers, creators and industry experts.
Blessed by Visionary Leaders
Shri Bhupendra Patel – Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat
Shri C. R. Patil – Hon’ble Union Minister
Shri Harsh Sanghavi – Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat
Shri M. Nagarajan, IAS – Municipal Commissioner, Surat
Shri Tejas Parmar, IAS – District Collector, Surat
Shri Swaroop P., IAS – Industries Commissioner, Government of Gujarat
Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, IAS – Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad
The Visionaries Behind 21BY72
Rachit Poddar
Founder, 21BY72
Rachit Group
3C’s & Co.
Startup Investor
CA Prateek Tosniwal
Founder, 21BY72
Partner, MICS International
Startup Investor
CA Mehul Shah
Founder, 21BY72
Partner, Rasesh Shah & Co.
Startup Investor
Sharad Todi
Founder, 21BY72
Director, Shard Finlease
Co-Founder, Nuxagen Nutrition
Startup Investor
Leadership Perspectives
Rachit Poddar, Founder – 21BY72
“When we started 21BY72, the objective was simple — create a platform where ambitious entrepreneurs could access the people, capital, knowledge, and opportunities needed to accelerate their growth. Over time, it has evolved into something much larger than an event. Today, 21BY72 represents a community of founders, investors, business leaders, policymakers, creators, and changemakers who believe in building the future together.
Surat has always been known for its entrepreneurial spirit. Through 21BY72, we aspire to position the city as a globally recognised destination for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship. Season 5 is another step towards building Surat’s global startup story while showcasing Bharat’s entrepreneurial potential to the world.”
CA Prateek Tosniwal, Founder – 21BY72
“The next decade belongs to entrepreneurs. Across Bharat, we are witnessing extraordinary founders building world-class businesses and solving meaningful problems. However, founders need more than capital; they need access to networks, mentorship, strategic guidance, partnerships, and opportunities. 21BY72 serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders of the ecosystem.”
CA Mehul Shah, Founder – 21BY72
“Great ecosystems are built when innovation meets capital, experience, governance, and execution. Over the years, 21BY72 has become a platform where meaningful conversations lead to meaningful action. We are committed to creating an environment where entrepreneurs can learn from experienced leaders, connect with investors, explore partnerships, and gain access to resources needed to build sustainable businesses.”
Sharad Todi, Founder – 21BY72
“Entrepreneurship remains one of the strongest drivers of economic growth, innovation, and employment generation. Every successful business creates opportunities that extend far beyond itself. By bringing together investors, business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs under one roof, we hope to create an environment where ideas can transform into impactful businesses.”
Building Surat’s Global Startup Story
Over the years, 21BY72 has hosted:
Aman Gupta
Anupam Mittal
Ghazal Alagh
Raj Shamani
Azhar Iqubal
Dr. A. Velumani
Vijay Kedia
Saina Nehwal
Neha Dhupia
Radhika Madan
Chahatt Khanna
Ganeshprasad Sridharan
and many others.
The summit continues to attract participation from across India and international markets, strengthening Surat’s emergence as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and business collaboration.
As 21BY72 enters its fifth season, the platform remains committed to its mission of fostering entrepreneurship, enabling innovation, facilitating investment, and creating opportunities that contribute to Bharat’s long-term growth story.
21BY72 Season 5 will be held on 13th–14th June 2026 at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat.