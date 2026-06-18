Why India's Climate Transition Won't Be Won in Gigafactories

The hard part, the part that will actually determine whether India meets its net-zero commitments, is happening in places with far less glamour. It's in the waste-to-energy startup in Pune, the circular packaging firm in Ahmedabad, the EV component manufacturer in Coimbatore who needs ₹3 crore to double capacity, but can't get a bank to return her calls. This is the missing middle of India's climate economy, and the silence around it is deafening.