AM Green, VOC Port Partner to Build Green Ammonia Bunkering Hub in Tamil Nadu

AM Green and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority have signed an MoU with potential investments above ₹22,000 crore.
The plan targets 200,000 tonnes per annum bunkering capacity by 2029-30, scalable to 500,000 tonnes by 2035.
Green hydrogen developer AM Green and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) have signed an agreement to develop a green ammonia production and bunkering hub at Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu with investments potentially exceeding ₹22,000 crore in production and bunkering infrastructure.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed on May 28, the partners aim to establish up to 2,00,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia bunkering capacity at the port by 2029-30, requiring an estimated investment of ₹2,000 crore, AM Green said in a statement.
The companies also see potential to expand bunkering capacity to 500,000 tonnes annually by 2035, involving total investments of about ₹5,000 crore, subject to demand for low-carbon marine fuels.
The agreement supports AM Green's proposed 1 million tonnes per annum green ammonia production facility near the port, a project expected to attract investments of about ₹15,000 crore. The company said the project would also spur around ₹35,000 crore of investment in renewable power generation required to support the facility.
The partnership is aimed at positioning Tuticorin as a major hub for green maritime fuels as global shipping companies prepare to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations and seek alternatives to conventional bunker fuels.
"VOC Port's existing ammonia infrastructure, its Green Hydrogen Hub designation, and its connectivity to global shipping lanes make this partnership a critical building block in AM Green's pan-India commercialisation strategy," AM Green Chief Executive Gautam Reddy Kumbam said.
VOCPA Chairman Susanta Kumar Nath said the port authority would provide infrastructure and institutional support to help develop Tuticorin into a leading destination for green ammonia bunkering and exports.
Tuticorin, officially known as V.O. Chidambaranar Port, has been designated a National Green Hydrogen Hub by the Indian government and already handles ammonia cargoes, making it a natural location for green ammonia exports and marine fuel supply.
AM Green, backed by the founders of renewable energy company Greenko Group, is targeting more than 4 million tonnes per annum of green ammonia production capacity across India by 2030 as it seeks to supply low-carbon fuels and industrial feedstocks to domestic and overseas markets