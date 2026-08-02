Saving Forex: Why E-20 Is Not the Main Answer

The true test is whether India’s crude import volume has fallen after E20, which is not yet visible. There is no structural decline in crude imports. Despite the fall in volume of crude oil by 4.3% in April 2026, the monthly import bill soared roughly 50% year-on-year to $16.3 billion. That does not mean ethanol has saved nothing. It means the saving is marginal and is overwhelmed by growth in the rest of the petroleum economy.