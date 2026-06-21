How to Build Nature-Inspired Agri Value Chains

The Hidden Value

This points to a deeper reality. Across India, from medicinal herbs of Uttarakhand to turmeric of Assam, and aromatic rice of Uttar Pradesh’s Tarai belt, traditional produce has always been rooted in the ecological integrity of the landscape, indigenous knowledge that communities have held and passed down over generations and the distinctive health and cultural qualities these native varieties carry. These values -natural, social and human - run through every stage of the value chain from aggregation to marketing. Yet they remain instinctive to producers often unrecognised by the value chains that depend on them.