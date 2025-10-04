Why Coal Continues to Rule the Grid

On a sticky evening in Jharsuguda, a coal town in western Odisha, the air is heavy with soot. Freight trains loaded with black rock crawl across the horizon, feeding the power plants that line the river. Their chimneys send up columns of smoke that drift into a sky already dimmed by the monsoon. In the workers’ quarters nearby, ceiling fans whir tirelessly, powered by the same furnaces that coat the town in dust. Children do their homework by the light of bulbs burning on coal. The paradox is impossible to miss: the same mineral that keeps India’s homes lit also pollutes its air and clogs its lungs.