How India’s Carbon Market Vision Could Become the Blueprint for Global South

After two decades of experimenting with market-based mechanisms for emission reduction and energy efficiency, India is preparing to launch a full national carbon pricing and trading system by early this year. The government has already set sectoral emission targets and released detailed guidelines to support the transition. Unlike most countries that began with only a compliance market, India’s system will combine both a mandatory mechanism and a voluntary offset market. This dual structure will cover hard-to-abate sectors through compliance requirements while enabling unregulated sectors, including agriculture, to participate by generating carbon credits from verified emission reductions, avoidance or removals.