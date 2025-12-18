Incentives Can’t Be Open-Ended; Commercial Sustainability Is Key, Says Odisha Deputy CM | Exclusive Interview

A

Odisha is currently a power-surplus state. We have a strong base of generation capacity, including hydropower, thermal power, and solar energy. Under our renewable energy policy, we are expanding solar projects given the state’s high solar potential. We are also exploring new areas such as green ammonia and other clean energy solutions.

The conclave was held in Puri and Konark for a reason. Konark is home to the Sun Temple, which symbolises the region’s long association with solar energy. For centuries, this area has been known for its abundant sunlight. In addition, Odisha has significant potential to harness tidal energy from coastal waves. The state also has reserves of rare earth minerals, which can support future nuclear and atomic power generation. Together, these resources form the backbone of our long-term energy strategy.