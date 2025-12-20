Centre Gives One-Week Ultimatum To Delhi-NCR Authorities to Improve AQI

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has given Delhi-NCR authorities one week to show visible improvement in air quality.
Stage-IV GRAP measures have been enforced.
The Centre announced monthly ministerial-level reviews from January 2026.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendar Yadav has directed authorities across Delhi-NCR region to ensure a visible improvement in air quality situation within a week. His directions come after he chaired a high-level meeting to undertake a detailed review of action plans of state governments of NCR Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, alongside concerned municipal bodies, to combat the prevailing hazardous air pollution situation in the national capital region.
Delhi woke up to toxic smog on Saturday and the air quality index (AQI) hit “very poor” to “severe” categories. Several flights have also been cancelled owing to low visibility. At 0700 IST, AQI dropped to the level of 380. As per official categorisation, AQI between 401-500 falls under ‘severe’ levels and an AQI reading above 300 indicates conditions that pose serious risks to health.
“This is the fourth review meeting in recent weeks. Strict action must be taken against defaulters, but the general public should not face unnecessary inconvenience," Yadav was quoted by CNN-News18. He further stated corrective actions be implemented with immediate effect, with another review planned after 15 days, reports said.
On rising concerns over hazard conditions of air quality in the region, Yadav announced that beginning January 2026, reviews of action plans will be held every month at the ministerial level. A statement by the union environment ministry stated that the minister assured that implementation-related bottlenecks will be addressed through regular inter-state coordination and high level meetings.
“Directions were issued to ensure smooth traffic management at 62 identified congestion hotspots, and to promote EV/CNG buses for employees by corporates and industrial units in Delhi-NCR. Staggered timings for offices, shopping malls and commercial complexes were also emphasised to reduce peak-hour congestion,” the statement read.
Stage IV- GRAP Measures Enforced
In response to the rising air pollution and persistent severe air quality conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Saturday.
The restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction activities, ban on the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and stringent enforcement to rein in pollution sources.