Centre Gives One-Week Ultimatum To Delhi-NCR Authorities to Improve AQI

Delhi woke up to toxic smog on Saturday and the air quality index (AQI) hit “very poor” to “severe” categories. Several flights have also been cancelled owing to low visibility. At 0700 IST, AQI dropped to the level of 380. As per official categorisation, AQI between 401-500 falls under ‘severe’ levels and an AQI reading above 300 indicates conditions that pose serious risks to health.