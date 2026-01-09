How Asia’s Steel Expansion is Creating Carbon Lock-ins

Crucial Role of State Support

A recent report from the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics found that Europe, Japan and other developed markets have committed more than €14bn in direct capex support for low-carbon steel projects. This is one among many forms of state subsidies that have been made available for steel decarbonisation. In comparison, India has a ₹455-crore pilot scheme, an upcoming ₹5,000-crore subsidy scheme and a Green Steel Mission at a cost of ₹15,000 crore under works for steel decarbonisation.