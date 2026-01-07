Andhra Clears Tata Power Renewable’s 10 GW Ingot and Wafer Project

Tata Power Renewable Energy has been allotted 200 acres in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district.
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has been allocated 200 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district to set up a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant. The facility, which will be the largest of its kind in the country, is yet to be officially announced by the company.
However, according to a report by The Economic Times, the Andhra Pradesh government’s State Investment Promotion Board, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, cleared the project on January 7. It is expected to receive final approval from the Naidu-led cabinet this week.
The Tata Group company is reportedly planning to invest ₹6,675 crore in the project to manufacture key materials such as ingots and wafers, which are used in the production of semiconductor chips, solar cells and modules.
The land for the factory has been allotted in the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone. This was one of the key differentiators for the company in choosing Nellore, after reportedly exploring locations such as Gopalpur and Cuttack in Odisha.
The project is expected to create around 1,000 jobs, according to the detailed project report submitted by the company to the state government, the newspaper said. Andhra Pradesh will also allot TPREL land to develop a captive 200 MW plant to supply the facility with green energy, with access to clean power cited as a key factor behind the investment.
“Andhra Pradesh is proud to host yet another landmark investment from the Tata Group,” state IT minister Nara Lokesh, who heads the cabinet committee on employment generation, told The Economic Times.
Tata Power Renewable signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh on March 7 last year to invest up to ₹49,000 crore in renewable energy projects, with this marking its first manufacturing venture under the pact.
TPREL has developed several large solar and renewable energy projects across India, including facilities in Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.