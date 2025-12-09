  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Power transmission utility ctuil revokes grid access for 63 gw renewable energy projects

Power Transmission Utility CTUIL Revokes Grid Access for 6.3 GW Renewable Energy Projects

CTUIL has withdrawn grid access for 6.3 gigawatts of renewable projects, signalling compliance issues and shifting priorities in India’s power transmission landscape

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Power Transmission Utility CTUIL Revokes Grid Access for 6.3 GW Renewable Energy Projects
info_icon

Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL) has revoked connectivity of 24 entities, having renewable energy (RE) capacity of 6,343 MW, since 2022, the power ministry said on Monday.

The cancellations of the grid access permission are on account of delays from the developers' end and not due to transmission side delays.

"Since 2022, Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) has revoked connectivity of 24 grantees with a Renewable Energy (RE) capacity of 6343 MW, " a ministry statement said, adding that the information was shared by the Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

There are sixteen petitions pending before the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission that pertain to cases where the petitioners (power generators) have approached CERC seeking protection from revocation of connectivity, it said.

The revocation of grid access permissions is not due to a shortfall in transmission planning for achieving the 2030 non-fossil capacity target, it explained.

The Government of India has set a goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity by 2030.

Already 259 GW of non-fossil capacity is connected to the grid, it said.

Related Content
Related Content

Further, Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for the evacuation of 172 GW of renewable energy is already under construction, and bids are in process for 19 GW capacity, it said.

Simultaneously, the government is working with states to ensure the timely development of respective intra-state transmission systems for the evacuation of 152 GW of renewable energy.

These efforts, together with the planned transmission systems for integrating hydro, nuclear, and other non-fossil capacities, provide a clear implementation plan for achieving the 500 GW non-fossil capacity target, it said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×