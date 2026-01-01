Transmission Gaps, Discom Delays Put a Brake on India's Green Transition

Delays in critical transmission infrastructure—especially in sun-drenched states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat—have forced many solar plants to miss commissioning deadlines, the Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SDPA) wrote in a letter to the government. The transmission capacity is not keeping pace with the new generation capacity, which has nearly tripled to 26.8GW so far this fiscal. Only 1,998 circuit kilometres (ckm) of new lines were added till August, 30% less than a year ago, against a full-year target of 15,382ckm, according to the Central Electricity Authority.