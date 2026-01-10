Why India Needs to Reassess Coal Investment Strategy

India’s energy system continues to depend heavily on coal, with 235GW of installed capacity. In 2025, 7.2GW of new coal power was added—a 60% rise from the previous year—and another 88 GW is planned by 2032. Current proposals, totaling 38.4GW, mark the highest level in a decade. Financing has shifted to domestic sources, as public sector banks, led by SBI, provided about $29bn between 2016 and 2023. Coal India units MCL and SECL secured stock listing approvals in 2025. The sector employs 400,000 directly, supports millions indirectly, and faces energy access challenges with per capita use at 1,200 kWh as compared to 3500 kwh globally.