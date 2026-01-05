Network18 and CNN Renew Partnership for Next 10 Years Till 2035

Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said, "We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Network18 for the continuation of the licensing of the CNN brand and the expansion of one of our largest and most prominent affiliates worldwide." Network18, which runs 20 TV channels in more than 12 languages and seven digital news platforms in 13 languages, plans to further invest in CNN-News18's digital, technological and editorial capabilities, the statement said.