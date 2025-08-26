Wind Sails High: India to Add Record 6–7 GW in 2025, Says MNRE Secretary

SECI’s first offshore bidding was for 1 GW pilot project, 500 MW each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, tender for offshore project in Gujarat was cancelled due to lack of response from developers. Secretary informed that a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey is ongoing in an identified area in Tamil Nadu which will be completed in December this year. “A bid for Tamil Nadu coast is expected around January or February, and once that is finalised we will get to know the pathway for offshore wind,” he said.