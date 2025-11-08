India’s Nuclear Energy Ambitions are Transformative, Says PFC’s Parminder Chopra

A

India’s renewable energy sector has witnessed phenomenal growth over the past decade, with the installed generation capacity tripling and positioning the country as the fourth largest globally. This remarkable progress has been enabled by a favourable policy environment and the active participation of both public and private sector developers and financiers such as PFC. Over the years, PFC has significantly scaled up its financing of clean and renewable energy projects, including hydro, solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage, emerging as the largest clean-energy financier in India, with loan assets exceeding ₹85,000 crore.

Looking ahead, India’s nuclear energy ambitions are equally transformative, targeting an expansion of installed capacity from the current 8GW to 100GW by 2047. At present, only government-owned entities are permitted to establish nuclear power plants, with NPCIL [Nuclear Power Corporation of India] being the primary developer and NTPC [National Thermal Power Corporation] recently entering the space. The government is considering amendments to key legislations to allow private sector participation in nuclear power. Such reforms are expected to accelerate capacity addition, reduce costs and drive technological innovation.

PFC is committed to playing a pivotal role in financing India’s nuclear power mission. Even today, we can finance conventional nuclear power plants based on proven technology. We have in the past supported NPCIL through the sanction of a term loan for Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Units 3 and 4. We are well positioned to handle the long-term funding requirements of such projects with higher exposure. As the sector opens up to new players and technologies, we remain committed to financing techno-commercially viable projects in both the government and private sectors.