Nearly 80% of MoUs Signed Since 2021 Under Execution: TRB Rajaa

To a query on how much investments Tamil Nadu has attracted so far, he said, "since 2021, Tamil Nadu has secured over 1,176 investment MoUs with committed investments exceeding ₹12.16 lakh crore and an employment potential of more than 36.4 lakh jobs (direct and indirect)." These investment commitments have been mobilised through the Global Investors Meet held in 2024, regional investment conclaves and international roadshows conducted by the department, he said.