Indian Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors are Now Among the Best-Performing Globally, Says Anil Kakodkar

Only Russia has one or two SMR prototypes. No SMR has been deployed commercially. SMRs can only be competitive if manufacturing is 100% in India and the order volume is large enough for mass production.

In contrast, BSR is based on the proven 220MW PHWR, which already has hundreds of reactor-years of operating experience. It is already commercially viable and can be gradually modularised.

SMRs are being hyped, particularly by Western vendors, because in their countries, the programme has come to a halt. Now they want to revive it. Larger the reactor, larger the financial risk because of the capital involved. So, it makes sense for them to talk about small reactors.

In Western countries, the additional electricity required is only to cope up with the capacity which will be phased out due to ageing because per capita energy consumption in advanced countries is not going to be higher.

So, they need marginal additions. They require a large order book which a country like India can offer. So, they're all descending on India and trying to brainwash us.