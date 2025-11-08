Accelerating Nuclear Programme Requires Clarity and Decisive Action, Says Former BARC Director KN Vyas

A

The BSR design has already been approved by the regulator, with over 95% of its components made in India. It is a very good idea, as the 220MW reactor will help private entities understand the complexities and safety requirements typical of nuclear projects. In comparison, the BSMR design still needs to be evolved and approved, which could take another three to four years before construction can begin, delaying project initiation.

Two BSRs were made operational at the Narora Atomic Power Station in the early 1990s, marking the beginning of indigenous PHWR [pressurised heavy water reactor] development—originally based on Canadian technology and now successfully implemented at Kakrapar, Kaiga and Rajasthan. This makes a total of 12 BSRs for which NPCIL [Nuclear Power Corporation of India] has extensive experience in design, construction and operation. Starting with the BSR is more appropriate since work can begin immediately, whereas waiting for the BSMR would delay private sector involvement and slow progress towards the target.