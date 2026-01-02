TN Received Investment Commitments of ₹2.07 lakh Cr in 2025: Minister

Detailing about the significant achievements made in 2025, Rajaa said, "It (2025) was another fantastic year of the Dravidian Model in focused execution. Over 270 MoUs worth a total of ₹42.07 lakh crore of committed investments were signed in 2025 alone, and these MoUs have opened up over 4 lakh new job opportunities." The growth was distributed across Tamil Nadu as investment conclaves were held beyond Chennai, and the regional spread of investments improved in 2025, he said, in a social media post late on January 1.