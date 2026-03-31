Why Trump Told Allies to ‘Go Get Their Own Oil’ Amid Hormuz Crisis

Donald Trump urges allies to secure Hormuz or buy US oil.
Criticises UK and others for not joining US-Israel campaign.
Signals US may step back from safeguarding global energy routes.
Rising fuel prices add domestic pressure amid prolonged conflict.
US President Donald Trump rounded on Western allies on Tuesday, telling countries affected by the Hormuz fuel crisis to either buy American or send their own forces to force the strait open — warning that the United States would no longer be available to do the hard work on their behalf.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump singled out Britain in particular, taking aim at allies who declined to join the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has now stretched into its second month and effectively choked off oil tanker traffic through the world's most critical energy corridor.
"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you," Trump wrote. His gave two suggestions: buy oil from the United States, or "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."
He added that America would no longer be on hand to assist countries that had declined to support Washington when it mattered. "Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil."
The remarks landed on the same day that average petrol prices in the United States crossed $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 — a domestic political pressure point that has been growing as the conflict drags on and global energy markets remain severely disrupted. Trump's frustration appears directed as much at the economic consequences of allied non-participation as at the strategic dimension of fighting a war with limited coalition support.
Britain and France have both been identified by the administration as unhelpful in the campaign. Neither government has indicated any intention to commit forces to operations in the Gulf.