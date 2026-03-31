Will Hormuz Stay Closed? Donald Trump Signals Shift from War to Diplomacy

Trump recently claimed "great progress" in negotiations to end the war, but simultaneously warned that if a deal was not reached and the strait was not immediately opened for business, the US would move to destroy Iranian power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island and potentially desalination plants — targets he said had been deliberately spared thus far. The threat sits awkwardly alongside the reported willingness to leave Hormuz closed for now, but the administration appears to be using the prospect of further strikes as leverage in talks even as it quietly scales back its military objectives.