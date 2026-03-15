Two Indian LPG Tankers Cross Hormuz Safely Amid Gulf Tensions

Indian-flagged VLGCs Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying nearly 92,700 tonnes of LPG, transited the Strait of Hormuz and are headed to Gujarat ports.
India is working diplomatically and through naval deployments to ensure safe passage for 22 other Indian vessels, many carrying hydrocarbons.
The escalating Iran–US conflict and shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have triggered oil price volatility and LPG supply concerns in India.
Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and headed to ports in Gujarat transited the Strait of Hormuz safely between Friday night and Saturday, the government said on Saturday. It added that diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate safe passage for the remaining 22 Indian vessels currently in the region. Most of these vessels are carrying hydrocarbons and remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.
According to a report by The Indian Express, citing sources, the Indian Navy has deployed multiple warships in the Gulf region to escort merchant vessels amid heightened security concerns. The move comes as tensions escalate following US military actions in the region.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump signalled further attacks on Iran’s oil export hub, Kharg Island. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz would not be open to vessels linked to the US and Israel. With no immediate signs of a conflict resolution, the crisis has sent shockwaves across global markets and triggered volatility in crude oil prices.
According to the report, at least two Indian Navy warships have been on operational standby since Iran began blocking the Strait of Hormuz following military strikes by the US and Israel. The conflict has now entered its third week, with at least 2,000 people killed, most of them in Iran, and the assassination of Iranian supremo Ali Khamenei.
The two LPG tankers belonging to the state-run Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) that crossed the Strait are very large gas carriers (VLGCs) Shivalik and Nanda Devi. The report said the vessels were cumulatively carrying around 92,700 tonnes of LPG.
India is currently facing a severe LPG shortage, as nearly 60% of its gas requirements are met through imports, largely from Qatar and other West Asian countries. The near-complete disruption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the halt of production in Qatar have forced New Delhi to cut LPG supplies to commercial and industrial users while prioritising domestic household consumption.
According to ship-tracking data, Shivalik crossed the Strait late Friday and is currently en route to Mundra port in Gujarat, where it is expected to arrive on Monday. Shipping Ministry Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha said the second VLGC, Nanda Devi, also exited the Strait on Saturday and is expected to reach Kandla port in Gujarat on Tuesday. Both vessels are chartered by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation, the report said, citing sources.
Among the remaining Indian vessels currently in the Persian Gulf, six are LPG tankers, four are crude oil tankers, one is an LNG carrier, and one is a tanker carrying chemicals or petroleum products—all transporting energy cargo. The rest include three container ships, two bulk carriers, one dredger, and one empty vessel, while three others are currently in dry dock for routine maintenance.