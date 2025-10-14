Infosys Wins ₹14,150 Crore Workforce Management Deal from Britain’s NHS

Infosys has won a ₹14,150 crore (£1.2 billion) contract from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).
The 15-year deal, awarded by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), was announced in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Infosys will build a data-driven workforce management system to replace the NHS’s existing ESR platform.
IT giant Infosys has secured a ₹14,150 crore (£1.2 billion) contract from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to “deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution”. The 15-year contract has been awarded by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), Infosys announced in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Under the deal, Infosys will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The new platform will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales, processing more than £55 billion annually.
“Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programmes, its innovative approach to user-centric design, and its commitment to operational excellence,” the company said.
The Future NHS Workforce Solution aims to modernise and strengthen the NHS workforce in line with its 10-year Health Plan. It will provide healthcare staff with user-friendly digital tools to simplify tasks such as recruitment, payroll, and career development, enabling them to focus more on patient care. The system will leverage AI to improve workforce planning, support data-driven decisions, and integrate seamlessly with other NHS systems for enhanced efficiency and convenience.
“Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR—it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future. By working with Infosys, we’re creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain, and support its people,” said Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA.
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, said the NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK, providing vital services that touch the lives of millions every day.
“With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organisational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering—Infosys Topaz—we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate its invaluable work into the future,” he said.
The announcement comes just days ahead of Infosys’s Q2 FY26 results, which will offer investors insights into demand trends across key markets amid signs of a gradual recovery in client spending.
According to estimates by Prabhudas Lilladher for the September quarter, Infosys’s net profit is expected to rise 4.3% quarter-on-quarter (10.7% year-on-year) to ₹7,220 crore. Revenue is projected to increase 4.2% sequentially (7.5% annually) to ₹44,070 crore, while EBIT is likely to grow 6.1% quarter-on-quarter (8% year-on-year) to ₹9,340 crore.
On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed at ₹1,489.80, down 0.21%.