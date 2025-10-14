Infosys Wins ₹14,150 Crore Workforce Management Deal from Britain’s NHS

“Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR—it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future. By working with Infosys, we’re creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain, and support its people,” said Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA.