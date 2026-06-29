Why India's Biggest Gig Platforms Have Taken Karnataka to Court

IAMAI, along with Swiggy, Zepto, Urban Company, Eternal Ltd and Valmo Transportation, has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025.
The petition argues that the state legislation is inconsistent with the Code on Social Security, 2020, which already provides a national framework for regulating gig and platform workers.
The companies have sought to strike down the Act, related rules, the notification constituting the Welfare Board, and notices requiring platforms to establish Internal Dispute Resolution Committees and pay welfare fees.
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), along with several leading platform companies including Swiggy, Zepto, Urban Company, Eternal Ltd and Valmo Transportation, has challenged the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025 before the Karnataka High Court, according to a Mint report citing Bar and Bench.
The writ petition contests the state's recently enacted law that seeks to establish a social security and welfare framework for gig and platform workers. The matter is currently awaiting listing before the Karnataka High Court, Mint reported.
Conflict With Central Labour Law
According to the petition, the Karnataka legislation conflicts with the Code on Social Security, 2020 (COSS), a central law enacted by Parliament to create a uniform national framework governing social security for gig and platform workers.
The petitioners argue that the central legislation already lays down provisions relating to the identification of gig workers, creation of welfare schemes, contributions by platform companies and the overall regulatory framework governing the sector.
The companies contend that Karnataka's law and its accompanying rules are inconsistent with the central legislation and are therefore legally untenable.
Constitutional Challenge
The petition also questions the constitutional validity of the state law. According to the Mint report, the aggregators have argued that the Act is arbitrary and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.
The petition further alleges that the legislation infringes upon other fundamental rights protected under Part III of the Constitution.
The companies have sought a declaration from the High Court that the Karnataka law and its associated rules are unconstitutional.
Relief Sought by Platform Companies
Besides challenging the legislation itself, the petition also seeks to set aside subsequent government actions taken under the Act.
According to Mint, the companies have requested the court to quash the notification constituting the Karnataka Gig Workers Welfare Board, as well as the Government Order dated February 12, 2026.
The petition also challenges notices issued by the board's chief executive officer directing platform companies to establish Internal Dispute Resolution Committees (IDRCs) and pay welfare fees under the new framework.
Additionally, the companies have sought the quashing of all related show-cause notices and statutory information requests issued pursuant to the legislation.
The case is expected to test the balance between the Centre's social security framework for gig workers and states' powers to introduce their own welfare legislation, with its outcome likely to have significant implications for India's rapidly expanding platform economy.