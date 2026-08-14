Reliance And Rolls-Royce To Partner For Developing Fifth-Gen Fighter Jet Engines Indigenously

Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce have announced plans to explore joint development of an indigenous combat engine for India's AMCA programme
The companies will also examine setting up an Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India
The proposed alliance aims to build end-to-end domestic capabilities in advanced propulsion technology
Reliance Industries and British aerospace and engineering company Rolls-Royce on Friday announced their strategic intent to work together on developing an indigenous combat engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.
The two companies said they would explore the creation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India to support the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of a sovereign combat engine for the AMCA programme.
The proposed facility is envisaged as a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technologies, with capabilities spanning the entire engine development cycle, including design, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support, the companies said in a joint statement.
The latest announcement represents a strategic intent to explore collaboration and does not amount to a signed joint venture or final contract, as per PTI.
The companies have not disclosed financial terms, a timeline or the proposed ownership structure of the Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex.
The companies said that the partnership would bring together Rolls-Royce's expertise in advanced engine technology and Reliance's technology, manufacturing scale and execution capabilities.
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The proposed alliance would offer a joint development proposition for the AMCA engine in India, while also seeking to establish an indigenous aerospace propulsion ecosystem with end-to-end capabilities, they added.
"India’s strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies. Our intent with Rolls-Royce is to combine their world-leading expertise in advanced propulsion with Reliance’s technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities to build an indigenous aero-engine ecosystem in India," said Anant Ambani, Executive Director of RIL, in a statement.
"We aim to build an enduring national capability that can make India self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive in advanced propulsion technologies," he added.
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Tufan Erginbilgiç, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said that the partnership would mark a major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country.
Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex
Reliance and Rolls-Royce said they would explore the formation of an Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex, which would serve as a hub for power and propulsion technologies in India.
Beyond the AMCA programme, the proposed alliance could create opportunities for cooperation in other areas, including defence, civil aerospace and new power and propulsion systems.
AMCA Engine A Key Tech Challenge
The AMCA is India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme, and developing a domestically produced engine has long been an important objective for the country's defence establishment.
India currently depends on foreign suppliers for fighter aircraft engines, making propulsion technology a strategically significant area for indigenisation.
The Indian government has been making broader push to build domestic capabilities in strategically important defence technologies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.