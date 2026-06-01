Snabbit Founder on Giving Gig Workers Higher Income, Assured Earnings and Dignity

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I think that for any product or service you interact with on a high-frequency basis, you probably have at least two or three applications on your phone that can help you with it. Whether you need food, groceries or a ride somewhere, all of it is available.

As a bachelor living in Powai in 2023, the question I often asked myself was: in a world where a couple of clicks can help you buy a car, get married or do whatever you want, why is it still so difficult to find someone to clean your home or help you with laundry and dishes?

This personal pain point, combined with my understanding of the urban consumer from my previous organisation, revealed a large white space. Many categories had already moved wallet share from offline to online, transportation, food delivery, groceries, but high-frequency services had not.

So, the idea came from three things overlapping: a personal pain point, understanding of the urban consumer and a large white space in the consumer internet sector.

“Quick” was added as a feature because while quality is expected, speed is the differentiator. We wanted speed to be part of delivery from day one.