‘Shadow Transshipment Network’: Why India’s Industrial Belt Is On Trump’s Radar

The Trump administration has categorised India in Tier 1 of its "Shadow Transshipment Network" over global trade evasion concerns. A recent White House trade report flags the Pune-Gujarat-Chennai industrial corridor as a potential staging ground for China-linked pumps and compressors.
The 25-page assessment, however, lacks specific allegations against Indian companies. It does not name any individual local exporter or single out a confirmed illegal shipment.
It also fails to establish any actual US customs violations by manufacturers operating in Pune, Gujarat or Chennai. Naming the Indian industrial belt serves as an illustrative risk match rather than a definitive finding of wrongdoing.
The Ugly Sister Pairings
The White House report pairs the Pune-Gujarat-Chennai industrial stretch with manufacturing hubs in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus in Ohio. The document pairs such foreign and American industrial counterparts under the label "ugly sister cities".
This specific pairing targets pumps and compressors falling under the HS codes 8413 and 8414.
The White House states the pairings were created by first identifying product categories showing potential China-linked rerouting risk.
It then matched those products with US manufacturing and employment data to locate American industrial regions producing comparable goods.
The "ugly sister" term acts as a political and economic description rather than an official customs category.
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Gujarat is also a state rather than a city. The pairing aims to illustrate how products allegedly diverted through third countries compete directly with goods manufactured in equivalent American industrial regions.
Understanding Tier One Status
The White House categorises India as a "Diversified Scale Leader" in its Tier 1 classification. Other economies on this list include Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan.
The report defines Tier 1 as economies handling large volumes of China-linked goods.
In these regions, the risk of transshipment remains embedded within a wider stream of broad legitimate trade flows. The classification serves as a capacity and scale indicator rather than a direct evasion finding.
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The report nevertheless uses sweeping language, describing more than 40 economies as participants in a network that allows Chinese goods to reach the US through lower-tariff jurisdictions.
The document also acknowledges that shifting US imports away from China does not automatically signal illegal activity.
It states that such import shifts frequently reflect genuine overseas investment, supply-chain diversification and the actual relocation of manufacturing facilities.
Sizing The Transshipment Flow
A US Commerce Department analysis estimated that exporters transshipped $67bn of US-bound cargo from China via India, Mexico and Vietnam in 2025.
This combined multi-country diversion resulted in an estimated $28bn loss in US tariff revenues.
The trade document does not offer a country-specific breakdown. Therefore, the report does not attribute the $67bn trade volume and $28bn tariff revenue loss solely to India.
The report also cites five different estimates of annual transshipment or related trade exposure, ranging from $40bn to $303bn.
It explicitly states these estimates are not additive or directly comparable because they use different data, definitions and methodologies.
The report outlines a central scenario based on a $75bn transshipment estimate that supply-chain analytics company Exiger developed.
Using this figure, the model calculates 450,000 displaced American jobs. This projection relies on the assumption that 6,000 jobs are lost for every $1bn increase in the US trade deficit.
Rules Of Substantial Transformation
For goods containing international components, US origin rules require the inputs to undergo a "substantial transformation".
Per US Commerce Department guidance, this legal standard demands a core alteration in the form, appearance, nature or character of the product to change its country of origin.
Minor modifications do not meet this standard. Processes such as repackaging, dilution and simple labelling fail to qualify as a substantial transformation.
Assembling parts can alter the origin status, but this relies heavily on the specific product and the overall complexity of the operation.
Enforcement Via Detective Border
The White House report details a proposed artificial intelligence system named "Detective Border". This tool aims to reinforce checks on country-of-origin claims conducted by US Customs and Border Protection.
The AI system will analyse component content, shipping histories, manufacturing capacity, company ownership and cargo scans. The objective is to identify inconsistencies in expected trade patterns.
Indian exporters using Chinese components will face an intense documentation burden.
They must maintain strict records to prove the origin of their parts and substantiate their local manufacturing capacity. A Made-in-India label alone would not settle that examination.
Washington wants evidence that production moving out of China represents genuine manufacturing elsewhere, rather than a new route into the US market.