Who Is Neelkanth Mishra? India’s New World Bank Executive Director

Economist Neelkanth Mishra appointed India’s World Bank Executive Director to represent the nation globally
Appointments Committee approved three-year term; he will succeed Parameswaran Iyer at World Bank in Washington
Mishra currently serves as Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research and Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital
Economist Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed as India's Executive Director (ED) at the World Bank, a role that will see him represent the country on the institution's board and take part in decisions on lending, development projects and financial policies.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Neelkanth Mishra’s three-year appointment at the World Bank in Washington, DC. He will replace Parameswaran Iyer, whose term has been extended until Mishra takes over.
The appointment places one of India's best-known economists in a key international position at a time when the country is seeking a stronger voice in global financial institutions and development discussions.
Who Is Neelkanth Mishra?
Mishra currently serves as Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research and Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital.
Prior to joining Axis Group, he spent two decades at Credit Suisse, covering research and strategy for India and the Asia Pacific region.
Over the years he has gained a reputation as one of the country’s top market strategists and economists. Beyond the corporate sector, he has also played an active role in public policy.
Mishra is a part time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He also serves as part-time Chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages Aadhaar, and as a part-time member of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
His policy experience extends to several government bodies, including the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions, the India Semiconductor Mission, the Revenue Neutral Rate Committee on Goods and Services Tax and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Review Committee.
Mishra's Role at World Bank
As Executive Director, Mishra will represent India at the World Bank Board, which oversees major decisions related to development financing, governance and lending operations.
The position is considered one of India's most important economic diplomacy roles because it helps shape discussions on infrastructure investment, poverty reduction and economic growth across developing economies.
Mishra's academic credentials include a degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. He received the Director's Gold Medal in 1997 and secured an All India Rank of 4 in the IIT entrance examination.
Before moving into economics and market research, Mishra also worked at Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and in entrepreneurial ventures. During his career, he has worked across sectors including technology, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, metals and mining, with assignments spanning Mumbai, Singapore and Taipei.