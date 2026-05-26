upGrad Appoints JioStar's Mukesh Mundra as CFO Ahead of Unacademy Acquisition

He brings over 26 years of finance leadership experience across media, telecom, manufacturing and consumer businesses. Most recently, he served as head of finance at JioStar. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Idea Cellular, where he was involved in key strategic milestones including the acquisition of Spice Communications and the formation of the Indus Towers joint venture. He has also worked with Grasim Industries and Anand Rathi Group.