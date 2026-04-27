Axis Bank Shares Down Nearly 5 Pc Post Earnings Announcement

Shares of Axis Bank declined nearly 5% on Monday after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.
The stock dropped 4.76% to ₹1,301 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 4.83% to ₹1,299.90.
Axis Bank's consolidated net profit for the March quarter inched up 1.89% to ₹7,631.72 crore, as the lender set aside ₹2,001 crore towards the potential impact of the West Asia war on its loan book.
On a standalone basis, the third-largest private-sector lender's net profit for the March quarter fell to ₹7,071.31 crore from ₹7,117.50 crore in the year-ago period.
Its core net interest income moved up 5% to ₹14,457 crore in the reporting quarter on a 19% growth in advances, but was restricted by a 0.35% compression in the net interest margin to 3.62%.
The other income came at ₹6,023 crore, down 11% year-on-year.
It made a standard asset provision of ₹2,001 crore towards any impact the Middle East conflict may have on its assets.