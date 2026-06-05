FDI Equity Inflows Rise 18% to $58.84 Bn in FY26; Investment from US Doubles

FDI equity inflows into India rose 18% to $58.84 billion in 2025-26.
In the January-March quarter of 2025-26, the FDI equity investments grew 17.5% to $10.9 billion.
Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $18.41 billion during the period.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India rose 18% to $58.84 billion in 2025-26, with investments from the United States more than doubling during the last fiscal year.
FDI from the US rose to $11.17 billion in 2025-26 from $5.45 billion in 2024-25, according to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
In the January-March quarter of 2025-26, the FDI equity investments grew 17.5% to $10.9 billion.
Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased 17% to $94.5 billion.
Singapore was the largest source of FDI during the period, contributing $19.8 billion.
It was followed by the US, Mauritius ($6.57 billion), Japan ($3.74 billion), and the Netherlands ($3.37 billion).
Sector-wise, inflows during April-December this fiscal in computer software and hardware rose to $13.94 billion, which was followed by the inflow in services at $10 billion, and trading at $4 billion.
Inflow in the non-conventional energy sector stood at $3 billion during the period.
Among states, the data showed, Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $18.41 billion during the period.
It was followed by Karnataka ($12.93 billion) and Gujarat ($5.71 billion).