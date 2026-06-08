India Records $7.1 Bn Current Account Surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI Data

The current account surplus in January-March 2025-26 was $7.1 billion, or 0.7% of GDP.
In the same quarter of 2024-25, the surplus was $13.7 billion, or 1.4% of GDP.
For the full fiscal year, the current account deficit was $25.2 billion, or 0.6% of GDP.
India reported a current account surplus of $7.1 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday.
The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.
However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at $25.2 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, compared to $22.9 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, during 2024-25.
"Net services receipts increased to $60.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 from $53.3 billion a year ago," according to RBI's data on Developments in India’s Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26.
Services exports increased on a year-on-year basis in major categories, such as computer services and other business services.
On the other hand, the merchandise trade deficit at $83.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 was higher than $59.3 billion in Q4 2024-25.