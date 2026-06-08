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India Records $7.1 Bn Current Account Surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI Data

RBI data showed the surplus narrowed from a year earlier, while the full-year current account deficit stood at USD 25.2 billion.

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India Records $7.1 Bn Current Account Surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI Data
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  • The current account surplus in January-March 2025-26 was $7.1 billion, or 0.7% of GDP.

  • In the same quarter of 2024-25, the surplus was $13.7 billion, or 1.4% of GDP.

  • For the full fiscal year, the current account deficit was $25.2 billion, or 0.6% of GDP.

India reported a current account surplus of $7.1 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at $25.2 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, compared to $22.9 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, during 2024-25.

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"Net services receipts increased to $60.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 from $53.3 billion a year ago," according to RBI's data on Developments in India’s Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26.

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Services exports increased on a year-on-year basis in major categories, such as computer services and other business services.

On the other hand, the merchandise trade deficit at $83.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 was higher than $59.3 billion in Q4 2024-25.

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