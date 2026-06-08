Stock Markets Slump Amid Weak Global Cues, Surging Oil Prices; Sensex Tanks 719 pts

"Commodity-led inflation, weaker monsoon expectations and sustained Foreign Institutional Investor outflows are likely to keep the near-term backdrop challenging. Globally, profit booking in AI and semiconductor stocks, along with liquidity-driven selling ahead of SpaceX's mega IPO, further added to global risk-off sentiment," Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.