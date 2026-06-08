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Refex Mobility Revenue Crosses ₹100-Crore Mark in FY26

The all-electric mobility arm of Refex Industries said it reported Rs 103.2 crore in total income, up 2.5 times from the previous year.

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Refex Mobility Revenue Crosses ₹100-Crore Mark in FY26
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  • The company completed more than 1.5 million trips during the year.

  • Its operating fleet has grown to over 1,750 vehicles across five major cities.

  • Refex Mobility now serves more than 70 enterprise clients.

Refex Mobility, which provides all-electric vehicle-based mobility solutions to corporates, on Monday said it has crossed the ₹100 crore revenue milestone in FY26.

The clean mobility arm of Refex Industries Ltd has reported a total income of ₹103.2 crore in FY 2025-26, reporting a "2.5x growth", according to a statement issued by the company.

"The company completed more than 1.5 million trips across the enterprise and executive mobility segments, during the year, reflecting both growing scale and improving platform economics," it said.

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Besides, Refex Mobility also expects to achieve operational breakeven by FY2027-28.

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Within three years of operations, Refex Mobility has scaled its operating fleet size to over 1,750 vehicles across five major cities.

It serves more than 70 enterprise clients across sectors, it added.

In FY26, it launched a fast-growing app-based cab rental business and expanded operations into the Delhi-NCR region.

The company introduced an asset-light model, enabling supply expansion without proportional capex.

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