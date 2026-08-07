A Hockey Puck-Sized AI Gadget? OpenAI's New Device Could Cost Over $300

OpenAI is developing a doughnut-shaped, screen-free AI device that could cost $300-$400.
The battery-powered gadget is designed to offer voice-based interaction, cameras, sensors and moving parts.
The device is being developed with Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio amid OpenAI's legal battle with Apple.
OpenAI is developing a doughnut-shaped, screen-free AI device that could cost between $300 and $400, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the company's plans.
The battery-powered device is expected to work like a smart speaker but is being designed as an AI-first computer that users can carry around their homes. OpenAI is targeting a 2027 launch, according to the report. The company declined to comment on its product plans.
The device would mark OpenAI's first major step into consumer hardware as it seeks to build a family of AI-powered products that could eventually challenge the role played by smartphones.
A Doughnut-Shaped AI Device
According to the report, the device will be roughly the size of a hockey puck and have a ring-like shape that can be easily carried in one hand. It will have speakers and microphones for voice commands and conversations, while lights will indicate when it is listening.
The gadget is also expected to include cameras and other sensors that can understand its surroundings and provide visual information to the AI. It will be designed to work while being held or placed on surfaces such as a bedside table or kitchen counter.
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Unlike existing smart speakers from Amazon and Google, OpenAI's device is expected to have moving parts. The news agency reported that these movements are intended to make the device feel more interactive and "alive" rather than like a stationary speaker.
OpenAI's Hardware Push And Apple Fight
The device is being developed with Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio. Ive previously led the design of major Apple products including the iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple Watch.
OpenAI is aiming for a premium design using materials such as high-quality metal. The company has discussed a price range of $300-$400, according to the report. The device is expected to use advanced AI models to offer more natural conversations and learn about users over time to personalise interactions.
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The hardware plans come as OpenAI and Apple remain locked in a legal dispute over alleged trade-secret and intellectual-property violations. Apple has accused OpenAI of using confidential information and has also raised concerns about a metal-finishing technique. OpenAI has denied the allegations.
OpenAI has said the new product does not use or violate Apple's trade secrets. In a recent court filing seeking dismissal of Apple's lawsuit, the company said it was "building something entirely new and different from anything at Apple."
Apple's request for an injunction could nevertheless complicate OpenAI's hardware plans if the court grants it. Bloomberg reported that OpenAI continues to move ahead with development despite the legal dispute and is targeting availability in 2027.