Xiaomi Expands Beyond Smartphones With Mijia Launch; Targets India’s Home Appliance Market

Xiaomi will launch Mijia with air purifiers later this quarter, followed by large appliances and other connected home products.
The company plans to leverage its 400-plus exclusive stores and omnichannel network to compete with established players such as Samsung, LG and Haier.
Xiaomi sees home appliances as its next major growth pillar, with local manufacturing discussions underway and late 2026-27 expected to be key for the expansion.
Chinese electronics major Xiaomi is bringing its global smart home brand Mijia to India as it seeks to expand beyond smartphones and take on established appliance makers such as Samsung, LG and Haier, Moneycontrol reported.
The India launch will begin with a new range of air purifiers later this quarter, followed by large home appliances and other connected products. The move is part of Xiaomi's broader strategy to build an integrated smart home ecosystem rather than sell individual connected devices.
"Our next growth story will be the home segment. The first 12 years were about building our presence in personal devices. Home is the next battlefield for us," Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer of Xiaomi India, told Moneycontrol.
From Smartphones To The Connected Home
Mijia is Xiaomi's global smart home and lifestyle platform and offers more than 200 product categories in China. Its portfolio spans air purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances, weighing scales, toothbrushes and other connected devices.
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Xiaomi plans to gradually introduce these categories in India rather than launch its entire global portfolio at once.
The company sees the home segment as a major growth opportunity as smartphone demand matures.
Mathur said Xiaomi's focus will be on creating an ecosystem in which multiple devices work together rather than competing through standalone products.
"We are working towards a larger smart home connected device ecosystem rather than standalone products," Mathur said, adding that Xiaomi wants to differentiate itself through a connected product experience.
Mijia To Leverage Xiaomi's Retail Network
The company plans to use an omnichannel distribution strategy for Mijia, although the exact channel mix will vary depending on the product category.
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Mijia products will be available through Xiaomi's website and more than 400 exclusive stores. The company will also sell through large-format retailers including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales, alongside other offline channels.
Xiaomi's existing Mi Home stores are expected to increasingly showcase products across the wider Mijia ecosystem, allowing customers to experience appliances and connected devices alongside smartphones and other products.
Mathur did not provide specific launch dates for large appliances but said preparations were progressing rapidly, with late 2026 and 2027 expected to be important years for the company's home appliance business.
Xiaomi is also in talks with several electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies to explore local production of Mijia products. No manufacturing partnerships have been formally announced yet.
Competing In A Crowded Appliance Market
Xiaomi will enter an Indian home appliance market dominated by established brands, but the company intends to retain its value-focused positioning.
Mathur said the company would continue to follow its philosophy of offering advanced technology at competitive prices.
Xiaomi also expects India's appliance market to become increasingly driven by need-based purchases rather than seasonal and festival demand.
Easier access to financing through banks, NBFCs and Xiaomi's own financing platform is also supporting consumer purchases, the company said.
Premiumisation Beyond Smartphones
The Mijia push comes as Xiaomi attempts to diversify its business amid structural changes in the smartphone market.
The company said sales of smartphones priced between ₹35,000 and ₹60,000 grew more than 200% in the first half of the year.
Its premium television business has also expanded, with Mini LED and QLED models accounting for more than 55% of its TV sales. Mini LED television sales grew fourfold year-on-year, according to Xiaomi.
Mathur described the slowdown in smartphone volumes as structural rather than temporary. Rising component costs and longer device replacement cycles are prompting consumers to retain smartphones for longer.
The company therefore wants to reduce its dependence on phones and establish itself as a broader household technology brand.
Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco To Stay Separate
Despite industry consolidation among smartphone brands, Xiaomi said it has no plans to merge its three existing smartphone brands.
Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco will continue to target different consumer segments, while Mijia will operate as the company's fourth sub-brand in India.
Mathur said Poco would remain focused on digitally oriented consumers seeking high-performance specifications and gaming capabilities, while the other brands maintain their respective positioning.
Home Becomes Xiaomi's Next Growth Pillar
The Mijia launch forms part of Xiaomi's broader "Human x Home x Car" ecosystem strategy.
While Xiaomi's electric vehicle business remains focused on China and is preparing for an expansion into Europe, India will initially see the company concentrate on connected home products and appliances.
For Xiaomi, the shift marks a significant change in its India strategy: from building a smartphone user base to turning that installed base into a broader ecosystem of connected household products.