Narendra Modi Wraps Up His Five-Nation Tour—What India Gained?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Thursday after concluding a five-nation tour spanning the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy — a trip that generated roughly $40bn in fresh investment commitments and expansion pledges from global companies.
Over the course of the visit, Modi held meetings with CEOs and senior executives from more than 50 companies whose combined valuation is estimated at between $2.7trn and $3trn, reported Moneycontrol. Many of these firms already have an established presence in India, with cumulative investment and business exposure in the country put at around $180bn.
The tour opened in the UAE on May 15, where India secured a $5bn investment commitment and signed agreements covering long-term LPG supply arrangements and strategic petroleum reserves. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company received permission to expand its crude oil storage capacity in India to 30 million barrels.
In the Netherlands, both sides signed 17 agreements spanning defence cooperation, green hydrogen and critical minerals. Modi also visited the Afsluitdijk dam to study Dutch water management expertise — a visit with practical relevance given India's flood management challenges.
From Stockholm to Oslo to Rome
Sweden saw the two countries elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, with Modi addressing the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He was also conferred Sweden's Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross.
The Norway stop marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. In Oslo, Modi participated in the third India-Nordic Summit with leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, focusing on green technology, artificial intelligence and climate cooperation. He received the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit during the visit.
The tour concluded in Rome, where India and Italy elevated bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership. Both countries set a bilateral trade target of 20 billion euros by 2029, supported by the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement. MoUs were signed across defence, agriculture, connectivity, traditional medicine, education and critical technologies. Modi and Meloni also discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in West Asia and progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.