Trump Pushes ‘Breathing Room’ Between Israel and Lebanon in First Talks in 3 Decades

Israel and Lebanon are set to hold their first high-level diplomatic talks in more than 30 years, with the US mediating efforts to ease regional tensions.
Discussions are expected to focus on ceasefire prospects, regional security cooperation, and broader peace negotiations amid ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah.
The talks come against the backdrop of wider tensions involving Iran, with Washington pushing diplomatic channels to stabilise the region.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Israel and Lebanon are set to hold “historic” talks on Thursday, signalling easing tensions and the possibility of quicker stabilisation in the region, a report by ANI said. The meeting would mark the first high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries in over 30 years.
In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the move is aimed at easing long-standing tensions between Israel and Lebanon, particularly concerning Israel’s conflict with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah operating in Lebanon.
“Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!” Trump wrote in his post.
Earlier on Tuesday, Washington hosted a trilateral meeting with representatives from Beirut and Tel Aviv, marking their first high-level engagement since 1993.
What was discussed?
The trilateral talks focused on initiating direct negotiations, with all sides expressing willingness to work towards a ceasefire, cooperation on regional security, and a broader peace framework, the US Department of State said in a statement. According to the statement, the US emphasised that any agreement for conflict resolution must be reached directly between the two governments, mediated by Washington, rather than through separate negotiation channels.
The US also highlighted that progress in peace talks could unlock significant reconstruction assistance and economic recovery opportunities for Lebanon, while expanding regional investment prospects.
What did Israel and Lebanon say?
Israel maintained its stance on disarming all non-state armed groups and dismantling militant infrastructure in Lebanon, the report said. It also expressed willingness to cooperate with the Lebanese government to ensure long-term regional security.
Lebanon, meanwhile, reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announced in 2024 and stressed the importance of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty. Beirut also called for concrete steps towards a ceasefire and measures to address the humanitarian crisis arising from the ongoing conflict.
Iran tensions continue
The situation in Lebanon has remained closely linked to the broader conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the US. As part of the temporary ceasefire negotiated with the US, Iran had explicitly demanded an end to military activity in Lebanon.
However, hours after the two-week truce was announced, Iranian officials accused Washington of violating the spirit of the agreement as Israel continued military operations in Lebanon. Iranian officials described Israel’s strikes as part of a “proxy war.” While Israel acknowledged the US-mediated understanding, it stated that Lebanon was not included in the scope of the agreement.
In the latest developments, Iran on Wednesday warned it could disrupt key regional trade routes if the US does not ease its blockade on Iranian ports, raising concerns about broader regional stability. Washington has also signalled the possibility of tougher economic measures, although Trump said the conflict may be “nearing an end.”