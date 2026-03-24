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Countdown to April 9: Israeli Media Surfaces ‘End Date’ for US-Iran Conflict — All We Know

April 9 emerges as potential deadline amid backchannel diplomacy and conflicting claims

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iranian Red Crescent emergency workers use a bulldozer to clear rubble from a residential building that was hit in an earlier US-Israeli strike in Iran
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israeli media claims April 9 set as deadline to end US-Iran war.

  • US sends message via mediators, signalling possible start of formal negotiations soon.

  • Iran denies direct talks as Trump hints progress and pauses planned strikes.

The United States has set April 9 as a potential date to end the ongoing war against Iran, Israeli media reported on March 23. Hours after US President Donald Trump declared he would postpone attacks on Tehran's energy infrastructure, this development took place.

According to Mint, “Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," reported the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel's largest newspapers, citing an anonymous government official.

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The Israeli newspaper claims that the US is already holding indirect talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf in response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding contacts with Iran in an effort to end the war. The anonymous official told the publication that talks between the US and Iran were expected to take place later this week in Pakistan.

However, contradicting these claims, Qalibaf had earlier declared that he had not been in negotiations with the United States and referred to the reports as "fake news" intended to influence the oil and financial markets.

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Iran Receives Message from US

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official told CBS News on March 23 that Iran has received a message from the US through mediators as an early move that could lead to formal negotiations later.

CBS News reported citing an Iranian official that they have “received points from the US through mediators and they are being reviewed”.

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Trump Signals Progress

On March 23, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that the US and Iran had "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities" in recent days.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities int he Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also added that "based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week", he had decided to withhold US strikes against Tehran's energy infrastructure "for a five day period".

According to CBS News, Trump also told reporters that Washington and Tehran had about 15 points of agreement, adding, "I think there's a very good chance we're going to end up in a deal."

Following joint strikes against Tehran by Washington and Tel Aviv, the conflict began February 28, escalating after Iran retaliated.

The US-based human rights organisation HRANA claims that since then, at least 3,220 people have died in Iran.

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